Bomb threat causes evacuation at Sun Prairie Pick N’ Save

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie Pick N’ Save was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

The Sun Prairie police and fire departments arrived at the 640 E Main St Pick N’ Save around noon on Saturday.

When crews arrived, roadways were blocked to prevent any additional entrance and the store was evacuated, according to Sun Prairie Police.

The Sun Prairie police didn’t find anything suspicious after searching the building and report that there are no injuries.

The building was then turned back over to store management, and shoppers and staff were allowed to return to the store and resume operation.

According to Sun Prairie Police the investigation is still active.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.