Advertisement

Bomb threat causes evacuation at Sun Prairie Pick N’ Save

The Sun Prairie police and fire departments arrived at the 640 E Main St Pick N’ Save around...
The Sun Prairie police and fire departments arrived at the 640 E Main St Pick N’ Save around noon on Saturday.(MGN ONLINE)
By Lauren Taillon and Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie Pick N’ Save was evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

The Sun Prairie police and fire departments arrived at the 640 E Main St Pick N’ Save around noon on Saturday.

When crews arrived, roadways were blocked to prevent any additional entrance and the store was evacuated, according to Sun Prairie Police.

The Sun Prairie police didn’t find anything suspicious after searching the building and report that there are no injuries.

The building was then turned back over to store management, and shoppers and staff were allowed to return to the store and resume operation.

According to Sun Prairie Police the investigation is still active.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon...
Allen scores 27, Bucks beat Bulls 119-95 to take 3-1 lead
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Shots fired on Bram Street, investigation ongoing
Madison Police investigating shots fired by Congress Ave
Badger softball snaps Nebraska’s 18-game win streak
Badger softball snaps Nebraska’s 18-game win streak