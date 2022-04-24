Colder Temps Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Hopefully, you enjoyed the weekend because big changes are in the picture for the upcoming week as well below normal temperatures return. A few clouds return tonight as gusty winds remain. Overnight lows drop to around 40 degrees. A secondary cold front slides through Monday, it doesn’t have much to work with, but a quick rain or snow shower is possible. Highs are only expected into the middle 40s.

Clearing returns Monday night with frosty conditions and lows in the upper 20s. Partly to mostly sunny early Tuesday with a few more afternoon clouds. A spotty sprinkle or flurry possible by afternoon as things remain unstable in the cold air-mass. Clearing out again Tuesday night with frigid conditions into the middle 20s. More of the same for Wednesday with highs into the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures warm a bit for the end of the week into the middle and upper 50s, still below normal. This will bring a better chance of showers and storm starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Timing will need to be ironed out over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.