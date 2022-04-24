Emergency tactical situation in Madison causes east side shelter in place

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to what they called an “emergency tactical situation” Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of East Lansing St.

Officials say the initial call for a domestic violence incident came in at 12:37 p.m. Officials confirm there was a firearm involved.

During the response, residents in the area were told to shelter in place. As of around 4:00 p.m., police were still assessing the scene, but said there was no longer a threat to the public.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information develops.

