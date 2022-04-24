Advertisement

Emergency tactical situation in Madison causes east side shelter in place

Officials said the initial call for the incident came in at 12:37 p.m. on the 100 block of East...
Officials said the initial call for the incident came in at 12:37 p.m. on the 100 block of East Lansing St.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to what they called an “emergency tactical situation” Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of East Lansing St.

Officials say the initial call for a domestic violence incident came in at 12:37 p.m. Officials confirm there was a firearm involved.

During the response, residents in the area were told to shelter in place. As of around 4:00 p.m., police were still assessing the scene, but said there was no longer a threat to the public.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information develops.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Madison church offers free clothes during sexual assault awareness month
Madison church provides free clothing and community during sexual assault awareness month
Two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Madison community is continuing to show its support.
Madison breweries support Ukraine with beer festival
Robot helps Madison restaurant during staff shortage
Robot helps servers at Madison barbecue restaurant
The Femmestival brought local artists and food producers together for their second ever event.
Femmestival brings entrepreneurs together to cultivate opportunity