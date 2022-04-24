End of an era for Janesville record shop on Record Store Day

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Exclusive Company closed it’s doors on Record Store Day with a going out of business sale.

The store’s assistant manager Matthew Buckley did not anticipate that Records Store Day 2022 would be his last as an employee of The Exclusive Company.

He said Janesville is losing a place where music lovers built community.

The store was open for 20 years in Janesville.

”It’s a very very cruel bittersweet way to spend record store day,” Buckley said. ”I hope that if they [customers] drive by as much as I’m sure they’ll be sad when they see it and think about how they can’t come here and buy the records anymore they remember the value of that experience.”

Lifelong customer Darrel Broten said downloading a song cannot compare to spending the day shopping at a record store.

”I’ve been here the last three days. Everyday you walk out with a stack of records,” Broten said. “I think just the feeling of seeing the album cover and reading the information. You don’t get anything when you’re digitally streaming something.”

Broten’s collected classic vinyl records since the late 1970s.

He said it will be hard to discover new music without the store’s presence in Janesville and he’ll miss employees like Buckley.

”They might turn me on to a new band I would never see before or even look at,” Broten said.

Buckley said he’ll miss providing that experience.

”I mean I hope that people remember that it’s possible to have a place in a community even in a place like Janesville that people so frequently shortchange it’s possible to have a place that is a cultural touchstone,” Buckley said. “A place where people can come together and share their mutual interest.”

Broten hopes someone else figures out a way to open a new shop in town.

According to the Exclusive Company’s website, the Wisconsin chain’s founder James “Mr. G” Giombetti passed away in November. The company that inherited the six record stores decided to liquidate the business.

The Janesville location is the first building to close because its lease will be up at the end of May.

