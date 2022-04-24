Advertisement

Femmestival brings entrepreneurs together to cultivate opportunity

The Femmestival brought local artists and food producers together for their second ever event.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Femmestival at Garver Feed Mill celebrated women, femme and nonbinary entrepreneurs Sunday.

The event was held in collaboration with State Representative Francesca Hong’s Culinary Ladies Collective to create a space that cultivates economic opportunity for women and allies.

Organizers explained there is no vendor fee and participants are provided the supplies for success.

“You’re guaranteed to make money at Femmestival. It’s a great opportunity for new businesses and people to try out their ideas without a lot of risk,” Garver Events Director of Public Programming Bethany Jurewicz said.

The first Femmestival was held back in February 2020 but wasn’t able to return for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said it will likely be a winter event in years to come.

