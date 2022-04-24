Madison breweries support Ukraine with beer festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Madison community is continuing to show its support.

Companies like the Wisconsin Brewing Company are trying to make a difference.

The taproom hosted an outdoor “Brew for Ukraine” event where people could enjoy the outdoors with their dogs and a beer.

It’s an international brewing effort based our of Pravda Brewery in Ukraine.

Local breweries replicated Ukrainian recipes and then served them to the large group of people still wanting to support the country at war.

“They each brewed the beers that were posted and then it’s all in one place. You can come and try all the beers that that brewery had posted to do all of the recipes and have it all in one spot and get to be outside on a really nice day with your dogs,” festival attendee Macey Koehn said.

Proceeds from the festival are going directly to Pravda Brewery in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.