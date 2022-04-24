Advertisement

Madison breweries support Ukraine with beer festival

Two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Madison community is continuing to show its support.
Two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Madison community is continuing to show its support.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Madison community is continuing to show its support.

Companies like the Wisconsin Brewing Company are trying to make a difference.

The taproom hosted an outdoor “Brew for Ukraine” event where people could enjoy the outdoors with their dogs and a beer.

It’s an international brewing effort based our of Pravda Brewery in Ukraine.

Local breweries replicated Ukrainian recipes and then served them to the large group of people still wanting to support the country at war.

“They each brewed the beers that were posted and then it’s all in one place. You can come and try all the beers that that brewery had posted to do all of the recipes and have it all in one spot and get to be outside on a really nice day with your dogs,” festival attendee Macey Koehn said.

Proceeds from the festival are going directly to Pravda Brewery in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Madison church offers free clothes during sexual assault awareness month
Madison church provides free clothing and community during sexual assault awareness month
Robot helps Madison restaurant during staff shortage
Robot helps servers at Madison barbecue restaurant
The Femmestival brought local artists and food producers together for their second ever event.
Femmestival brings entrepreneurs together to cultivate opportunity
Officials said the initial call for the incident came in at 12:37 p.m. on the 100 block of East...
Emergency tactical situation in Madison causes east side shelter in place