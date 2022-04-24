Madison church provides free clothing and community during sexual assault awareness month

Advertisement

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church supported sexual assault victims and anyone in need of free clothing at their “Chic Boutique” free clothing closet on Sunday.

People could pick out dresses, shoes, suits and jewelry at the free event.

Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church executive minister Caitlin McGahan said the goal was to provide a comfortable shopping experience for anyone who could’ve experienced sexual assault.

”Sometimes people are collecting evidence after the event of an assault, arrest or domestic violence incident they have to hand over their clothing and they just don’t have a lot of clothes,” McGahan said. “So I just wanted to make it a really safe, warm and welcoming environment.”>

She said clothing donations came from her family, friends of the church and a Madison clothing store.

The church will host another “chic boutique” free closet in October.

