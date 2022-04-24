Advertisement

Madison Police investigating shots fired by Congress Ave

(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded to 5400 Congress Ave after receiving a tip about hearing shots fired.

According to MPD, early Sunday morning the complainant heard approximately 10-15 shots coming from the area of Congress Avenue and Burke Road. No vehicles or residences were hit or damaged.

At this time, there are no reports of any injured persons. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

