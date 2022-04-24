Monona Fire: Structure fire on Midmoor Road

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Fire Department was dispatched to the 4800 block of Midmoor Road for a structure fire Saturday evening.

Crews were dispatched around 5:04 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, smoke and flames were showing from the building.

The single resident of the building evacuated safely with no injuries, according to Monona Fire.

During the incident, the scene was upgraded to a second alarm level for additional crews.

The fire scene remains active, and the public is encouraged to avoid the area until the area is controlled, according to Monona Fire.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.