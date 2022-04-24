Advertisement

MPD: Shots fired on Bram Street, investigation ongoing

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bram St. for a shots fired call Saturday night.

According to MPD, around 9:57 p.m., the complainant heard about 10 shots coming from the south of their residence.

A police canvass revealed that no vehicles or residences were hit or damaged.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing, according to MPD.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon...
Allen scores 27, Bucks beat Bulls 119-95 to take 3-1 lead
The Sun Prairie police and fire departments arrived at the 640 E Main St Pick N’ Save around...
Bomb threat causes evacuation at Sun Prairie Pick N’ Save
Madison Police investigating shots fired by Congress Ave
Badger softball snaps Nebraska’s 18-game win streak
Badger softball snaps Nebraska’s 18-game win streak