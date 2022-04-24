MPD: Shots fired on Bram Street, investigation ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bram St. for a shots fired call Saturday night.

According to MPD, around 9:57 p.m., the complainant heard about 10 shots coming from the south of their residence.

A police canvass revealed that no vehicles or residences were hit or damaged.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing, according to MPD.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.