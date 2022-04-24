Roll your way into spring with these beef wrap recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Switch up what you cook for dinner as the seasons begin to change! Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates two wrap receipes to roll your way into spring.

Deli Roast Beef and cool, crisp vegetables get wrapped up in rice paper wrappers for an easy Vietnamese inspired meal.

INGREDIENTS:

16 thin slices Deli Roast Beef

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup chopped jicama

3/4 cup torn fresh cilantro

1/2 cup torn fresh basil

1/4 cup torn fresh mint

8 rice paper wrappers (8-1/2-inch diameter)

8 green leaf lettuce leaves, ribs removed

Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons red jalapeño pepper jelly

1 teaspoon soy sauce

COOKING:

Whisk dipping sauce ingredients in small microwave-safe bowl until blended. Microwave on HIGH 20 to 40 seconds or until warm; do not boil. Set aside to cool. Toss carrots and jicama with 2 tablespoons of the dipping sauce in small bowl. Set aside. Toss cilantro, basil and mint in small bowl to combine. Set aside. Fill large bowl with warm water. Dip 1 rice paper wrapper into water for a few seconds or just until moistened. Rice paper will still be firm but will continue to soften during assembly. Place on work surface. Place 1 lettuce leaf at bottom of wrapper, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides. Top with 2 slices Deli Roast Beef, 2 tablespoons carrot mixture and 1/8 of herb mixture (about 1/4 cup). Fold right and left sides of wrapper over filling. Fold bottom edge up over filling and roll up tightly. Place seam-side down on serving platter. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling ingredients. Cover rolls with damp paper towel during assembly to prevent from drying out. Cut each spring roll diagonally in half. Serve with dipping sauce.

Korean barbecue sauce lends sweet and savory elements to the beef in these easy lettuce wraps.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Flat Iron Steaks (about 8 ounces each)

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons red or brown miso paste, divided

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger, divided

1 teaspoon ground Korean-style red pepper, divided

1-1/2 cups diced apple or Asian pear

3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

2/3 cup diced onion

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

12 large green or red butter or Bibb lettuce leaves

Toppings (optional):

Shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, shredded cucumber, chopped peanuts, microgreens, pickled corn, pickled onion, chopped kimchi

COOKING:

Combine 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon miso paste, 1 teaspoon garlic, 1 teaspoon ginger and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in small bowl. Place beef steaks and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Meanwhile, to prepare bulgogi sauce, heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add apple, brown sugar, onion, remaining 1/4 cup cider vinegar, remaining 2 tablespoons miso paste, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic, remaining 1 teaspoon ginger, remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper and sesame oil; bring to a boil. Cook 8 to 12 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired. Set aside. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Carve steaks into slices. Divide steak slices evenly among 12 lettuce leaves. Top steak with Bulgogi Sauce, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, peanuts, microgreens, pickled vegetables and kimchi, if desired.

