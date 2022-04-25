1 dead in I-39 rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old Hazelhurst man died after being thrown from his vehicle in a weekend crash on I-39 in Waushara Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Eric Busarow was heading south on the Interstate when he lost control of his vehicle, just past mile marker 122, in the Town of Coloma.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after midnight Sunday where they found Busarow’s vehicle in the right-hand ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Busarow had been ejected from the vehicle as it rolled several times following the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

