51-year-old dies after falling from golf cart in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old woman died after falling from a golf cart Saturday night in the Town of Pacific and striking her head on the pavement, the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver of the golf cart has been taken into custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was on a paved road in Saddle Ridge when the woman, who was a passenger, fell off and hit her head on the roadway. A neighbor called 911 after hearing a loud noise as the cart’s driver and bystanders rushed to help her.

The woman, whose name was not released, was flown by helicopter to UW where she later died from her injuries, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Officials had shut down Hwy. 33 to offer the helicopter a safe place to land.

Investigators determined alcohol was a factor in the events that led up to the woman’s fall and the 53-year-old man driving the cart was arrested on an OWI count. The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office added that, once it completes the investigation, the District Attorney’s Office will determine if more charges are warranted.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded drivers that they are not allowed to use any motorized vehicles on any roadway, drive, or parking lots that are open to the public while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

