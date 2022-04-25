Advertisement

Chippewa Falls police searching for missing child

Chippewa Falls police are searching for a missing child. (Source: WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is searching for a missing child.

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary School, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m. by her father.

Peters’ father said she did not return home after visiting her aunt’s house on the 400 block of North Grove Street. She was last seen by family members Sunday evening. Peters was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of East Birch Street, but she wasn’t found in the area. Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home near the walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s Brewery parking lot.

Peters was last seen wearing a purple quarter-zip long-sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and gray shoes.

K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area last night. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department also used a drone to search the woods near the area Peters went missing. Meanwhile, Chippewa Falls Police investigators continued to follow-up with family and friends who might have information.

Currently, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, who said they contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District posted on Facebook Monday that they are working closely with police and said their thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

Anyone with information about Peters’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 and select Option 1.

Please see attached for an initial Press Release for a Missing Child in Chippewa Falls from last night.

Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Monday, April 25, 2022

The school district is working closely with the police. If you have any information please contact the Chippewa Falls police department directly. Our thoughts with the family during this difficult time.

Posted by Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District on Monday, April 25, 2022

