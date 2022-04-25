Advertisement

Cold Nights Ahead

Cover Sensitive Plants
Cold Temps
Cold Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold stretch of weather expected through the middle of the week. Partial clearing expected tonight as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.  Frosty conditions early Tuesday, with a decent amount of sunshine later. Highs only hit the middle 40s. Even colder condition expected Tuesday night with clear skies. We will dip down into the upper 20s. Wednesday will feature a bit more clouds and a spotty shower.

A more significant disturbance moves in late this week with better chances of storms. There will be on and off storm chances starting Thursday and lasting all the way through the weekend. Temperatures will moderate to the 50s but remain below normal for late April standards.

