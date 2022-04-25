Cooler Temperatures Through the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure located to the north will continue to influence the weather around here for today. This is the low that helped generate very strong wind through the weekend. Wind will not be quite as strong today, but still a bit on the breezy side with Westerly wind at 10-15 mph. High pressure will build in from the west overnight and clear out the cloudiness.

Below average temperatures are expected through the week. (wmtv)

Sunny skies, but continued cool temperatures will be seen for Tuesday. The ridge will bring also partly sunny skies to the region for Wednesday. Highs through the rest of the week will be well below average. Average highs for this time of year are in the lower 60s. Only a few showers are expected through the week. We have chances Thursday and again during the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 54. Wind: W 10-15.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 30. Wind: W 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 47.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cool. High: 46.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.