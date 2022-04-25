Advertisement

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday | Here’s what you should know

Over 135 events are planned for Saturday, April 30.
Approximately 135 Drug Take Back Day events are scheduled in Wisconsin for Saturday, April 30,...
Approximately 135 Drug Take Back Day events are scheduled in Wisconsin for Saturday, April 30, the Dept. of Justice reports.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With over 100 Drug Take Back Day events scheduled across Wisconsin this weekend, the state Dept. of Justice is urging people to participate and contribute to the fight against the opioid epidemic.

”By bringing your unused or unwanted medications to a Drug Take Back Day collection site, you can ensure that those medications are safely and responsibly disposed of,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

According to the Dept. of Justice, approximately 135 events are scheduled for the Saturday, April 30. The events are designed to allow people to surrender their expired or unused medications safely and conveniently.

The DOJ also reminded everyone not to flush their medications because water purification centers are not set up to filter them and small amounts can get into lakes and rivers.

Drug Take Back Day locations are available at this link.

Guidelines for surrendering medications (from DOJ statement):

  • All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.
  • Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
  • Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.
  • Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.
  • Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
  • Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site
Charlene Boom's stallion was led through the arena Friday for a special tribute.
Daughter gives special tribute to devoted Midwest Horse Fair participant

Latest News

New program targets surging rural substance abuse
Chippewa Falls police searching for missing child
Chippewa Falls police searching for missing child
51-year-old dies after falling from golf cart in Columbia Co.
Below average temperatures are expected through the week.
Cooler Temperatures Through the Week