Gov. Evers announces appointments to Blue Ribbon Commission

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced today that he has appointed leaders and members of the military and veteran community from around the state to serve on the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity.

The commission was announced at the governor’s 2022 State of the State address and was created shortly after.

“When I created this commission, I said it would have the very intentional involvement of veterans and their families and I am glad to make these appointments today to ensure that is the case,” said Gov. Evers.

The commission is charged with developing long-term efforts to support Wisconsin’s 300,000+ veterans and address challenges they may face, including increased risk for economic and housing insecurity, mental and behavioral health needs, and substance use disorders, among other challenges, which is essential for ensuring the well-being of the state’s veterans and supporting their success and opportunity.

“I have no doubt the folks on this commission will serve the veterans of Wisconsin well, using their own lived experiences and insights to inform and guide this important work. From ensuring every veteran has a roof over their head to addressing mental health challenges to expanding access to benefits our nation’s heroes have so rightfully earned, we must work to find urgent solutions to the shortcomings in our society and in our state, and I look forward to seeing the commission’s report in the coming months,” said Evers.

This commission will use a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach to identify gaps in existing services, opportunities for strong investment, areas for additional participation with federal and private partners, and obstacles to receiving services and program benefits designed for veterans, while reducing barriers to higher education, job training, employment, healthcare, and affordable housing, among other key areas.

“Our Wisconsin veterans have done their part to protect our freedom at home and overseas,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee and commission co-chair Kathy Blumenfeld. “It is now incumbent upon us to honor their service by ensuring they have pathways to employment, housing, health care and other vital services in the Badger State. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on this commission and engage in such important work.”

Under Executive Order #157, the commission will make recommendations to Gov. Evers later this year to possibly be included in the governor’s impending 2023-25 biennial budget proposal.

The first meeting of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity will be held virtually on May 4.

Members of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity include:

Department of Veteran Affairs (DVA) Secretary Mary Kolar, U.S. Navy, retired, Co-Chair

Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld, Co-Chair

State Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick)

State Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay)

Bridget Esser, Legislative Liaison, Department of Military Affairs (DMA)

Al Labelle, U.S. Navy, retired, Wisconsin Legislative Director, Disabled American Veterans

Nathan Gear, Wisconsin Army National Guard, retired, Executive Director & Department Adjutant, American Legion Department of Wisconsin

Cory Geisler, U.S. Army, retired, Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Wisconsin

Jim Strong, U.S. Army, retired, Co-Founder, Wisconsin Veterans Village

Gregg Duffek, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, Tribal Veterans Service Officer, Stockbridge-Munsee Community

Rock Larson, U.S. Air Force and Wisconsin Army National Guard, retired, President, County Veterans Service Officers Association of Wisconsin

Yolanda Medina, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, Director of Military & Veterans Resource Center, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Matthew Schroeder, Director of Military & Veteran Services, Edgewood College

Carolyn Morgan, Wisconsin Air National Guard, retired, Board Member of Operation Ruck 22

Ronald Adams, Wisconsin Army National Guard, retired, Vice President of Field Diversity & Inclusion, Northwestern Mutual

Nathaniel Millsap, U.S. Navy, retired, Director of Security & Cyber, Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Scott Schultz, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, Assistant Farm Director, WAXX 104.5 FM

Jesse Ehrenfeld M.D., U.S. Navy, retired, Physician Anesthesiologist and Senior Associate Dean, Medical College of Wisconsin

Ying Vang, U.S. Army, Corporate Human Resources Manager, ORC Industries Inc.

Natalie Isensee, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, Manager of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, WPS Health Solutions

Jason Maloney, Wisconsin Army National Guard, retired, Congressional District 7 Representative, Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs

Sheri Swokowski, U.S. Army, retired, Advisory, Modern Military Association of America

