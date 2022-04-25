Halderson’s new attorney pouring over transcripts and evidence from weeks-long trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 24-year-old Dane County man convicted of killing and mutilating his parents has new representation as he pursues a court appeal. His newly appointed council is Madison lawyer Michael Covey.

Chandler Halderson was found guilty on two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. He was also found guilty on the charges of providing false information on a kidnapping, two counts of mutilating a corpse and two counts of hiding a corpse.

“I was just appointed to the case on Friday. I am eager to work on it and look forward to meeting with Mr. Halderson as soon as possible. We will vigorously pursue any appellate issues,” says Covey.

Covey says he is in the process of collecting court transcripts and evidence files to review from the trial back in January 2022. After he goes through everything, he will then decide whether or not there is anything from the trial he can argue against and appeal with the goal of getting Halderson a new trial or lesser sentence. Halderson is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Covey says it’s not uncommon for it to take nine to eleven months to gather all information needed to make a decision on whether or not to go forward with a motion for an appeal. He says he hopes to meet with Halderson sometime later this week.

