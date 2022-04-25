Advertisement

Heavy police presence outside apartment complex on Madison’s west side

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There was early Monday morning police presence on Madison’s west side.

Officers arrived to an apartment complex located along Schroder Road, just off of the Beltline’s Whitney Way exit, around 3:00 a.m.

NBC15 crews on scene observed two ambulances and several Madison police squad cars.

This is a developing story.

