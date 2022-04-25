La Follette High School senior recieves Gates Scholarship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A high school senior at La Follette high school was one of 300 students who was awarded a Gates Scholarship.

A Gates scholarship is a highly selective scholarship for outstanding, minority high school seniors from low-income households. The intent of the scholarship, according to the foundation is to “help them realize their maximum potential.”

Andrew West - who was one of 300 throughout the country chosen - will get the opportunity to receive the full cost of attendance that isn’t already covered by other financial aid at whatever college or university he chooses.

To apply for this scholarship, students had to be a high school senior, Pell Grant eligible, a US citizen, in good academic standing with a minimum of a 3.3 GPA (on a 4.0 scale), and from at least one of the following ethnicities: African-American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian & Pacific Islander American, and/or Hispanic American.

The Gates Scholarships states that their ideal candidate will have an outstanding academic record in high school, demonstrated leadership ability, and exceptional personal success skills.

The student must also plan to enroll full-time in a four-year degree program at a U.S. accredited, not-for-profit private or public college or university. The scholarship will fund for five years, where it is expected that the student will complete their bachelor’s degree.

Any additional information can be found on their website.

