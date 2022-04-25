Madison Opera presents Orpheus in the Underworld this weekend at Overture Hall.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -“There’s a party in Hell. Let’s go!” That’s the promotional tag line for the Madison Opera production of Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld Friday and Sunday at Overture Hall. In this interview with Jasmine Habersham, who plays Eurydice, we find out what makes the production (and the party) so much fun....and we get to hear Habersham’s lovely soprano voice.

By the way, the most famous musical piece from Orpheus is what became known as the Can-Can. You’ve no doubt heard it before in either a cartoon or movie scene. In the original score for Orpheus, the Can Can is actually referred to as the Infernal Galop.

