Madison School District holds land acknowledgement ceremony for Ho-Chunk tribe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Memorial School District held a ceremony to honor the land known as Madison as well as the original occupants, the Ho-Chunk people.

District administrators and officials were joined by Ho-Chunk elders and leaders of recognized indigenous tribes for the ceremony.

This student-led initiative included leaders from all Wisconsin tribes and had speakers from the Ho-Chunk Nation and other officials, as well as the exchange of gifts, drums, and a plaque to be installed at all MMSD schools.

This type of ceremony is the first to be held by a public school district in Wisconsin.

The Land Acknowledgement ceremony can be viewed on the school district’s Youtube page.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.