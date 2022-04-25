Madison School District holds land acknowledgement ceremony for Ho-Chunk tribe
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Memorial School District held a ceremony to honor the land known as Madison as well as the original occupants, the Ho-Chunk people.
District administrators and officials were joined by Ho-Chunk elders and leaders of recognized indigenous tribes for the ceremony.
This student-led initiative included leaders from all Wisconsin tribes and had speakers from the Ho-Chunk Nation and other officials, as well as the exchange of gifts, drums, and a plaque to be installed at all MMSD schools.
This type of ceremony is the first to be held by a public school district in Wisconsin.
The Land Acknowledgement ceremony can be viewed on the school district’s Youtube page.
