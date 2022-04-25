Advertisement

Madison School District holds land acknowledgement ceremony for Ho-Chunk tribe

Madison Memorial School District held a ceremony to honor the land now known as Madison as well...
Madison Memorial School District held a ceremony to honor the land now known as Madison as well as the original inhabitants, the Ho-Chunk people.(MMSD)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Memorial School District held a ceremony to honor the land known as Madison as well as the original occupants, the Ho-Chunk people.

District administrators and officials were joined by Ho-Chunk elders and leaders of recognized indigenous tribes for the ceremony.

This student-led initiative included leaders from all Wisconsin tribes and had speakers from the Ho-Chunk Nation and other officials, as well as the exchange of gifts, drums, and a plaque to be installed at all MMSD schools.

This type of ceremony is the first to be held by a public school district in Wisconsin.

The Land Acknowledgement ceremony can be viewed on the school district’s Youtube page.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal

Latest News

Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Halderson’s new attorney pouring over transcripts and evidence from weeks-long trial
Madison Opera presents Orpheus in the Underworld this weekend at Overture Hall
Madison Opera presents Orpheus in the Underworld this weekend at Overture Hall
Madison Opera presents Orpheus in the Underworld this weekend.
Madison Opera presents Orpheus in the Underworld this weekend at Overture Hall
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody