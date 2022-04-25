Advertisement

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case average tops 1,000 for the first time in two months

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin topped one thousand over the weekend for the first time in two months, the latest Dept. of Health Services figures show.

On Monday, its dashboard showed that key metric hitting 1,071 cases per day over the previous week. That’s a 63% jump from last Monday. It’s also three times higher than the 321 cases per day reported less than a month ago, on March 27.

The seven-day rolling average, which mitigates some of the volatility of daily case counts, was pushed higher by the 696 new, confirmed cases reported in the daily report. While lower than the rolling average itself, this Monday’s figure doubled the tally from last week that it replaced. Additionally, Monday’s number was the lowest of the three days since DHS’ last update.

While COVID-19 cases are higher than any point since late February, they are still much lower than a month before that, when state health officials were reporting more cases in a day than it sees in a week now.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on
New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on(Dept. of Health Services)

While the month-long rise in cases continues, deaths connected to the virus remain near the all-time low. DHS’ dashboard shows the seven-day rolling average for deaths, based on the day they were reported, sits at one per day. The average reached that level last week, matching the depths reached last summer when COVID-19 cases and deaths both subsided.

In all, DHS has recorded 12,874 deaths from COVID-19 or connected to the virus since the pandemic began. In that time, state health officials have counted 1,410,254 cases.

