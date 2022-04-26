Armed robber takes cash from store, purse from clerk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate after a suspect robbed at gunpoint a convenience store on the city’s near east side.

According to MPD’s incident report, the armed robber not only stole money from the Mobil station, he also allegedly took the clerk’s purse.

Officers responded to the store, in the 600 block of Cottage Grove Rd., around 10:20 p.m.

They searched the area but were unable to find the man.

