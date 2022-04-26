Cool Temperatures Through This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure located to the northeast will continue to influence the weather around here for the first part of today. This low will keep some clouds around during the morning hours and we could even see a flurry or a little mist early today. By this afternoon, sunshine returns but breezy conditions will persist. The wind today will be out of the northwest at 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Cool temperatures will continue through the rest of the week. (wmtv)

Clouds will increase again tonight as a warm front approaches from the southwest. This front may trigger a few light showers as it moves through Thursday into Thursday night. Highs through the rest of the week will be well below average. Average highs for this time of year are in the lower 60s. Rain will become likely during the weekend as low pressure moves in. The best chances will be Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 47. Wind: NW 15 G25.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 27. Wind: N 5-15.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cool. High: 47.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 48.

