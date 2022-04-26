Advertisement

Fire Dept: Sun Prairie home’s balloon frame made battling fire more dangerous

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUN PRIAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - While Sun Prairie firefighters reached the scene of a Monday afternoon house fire within minutes and contained the flames quickly, the city’s fire department pointed out that the way the home was built meant the blaze more treacherous.

A firefighter who happened to live two homes away from the burning building was the first person to reach the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and reported seeing flames coming from the rear of the structure, according to the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Co. The first fire engine reached the home, in the 100 block of Dewey Street, less than three minutes later.

As firefighters confirmed everyone escaped safely, an engine crew ran a hose line through the side door as a ladder crew went through the front door and headed upstairs, the fire department recounted. The statement indicated that firefighters were rushing to the check the second floor and attic area because the structure was a balloon construction home.

“Fire in these homes (are) very dangerous because fire can spread to the attic rapidly from the lower floors,” SPFR’s statement explained.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading from the laundry room, and the Fire Marshal determined it started in the clothes dryer.

Investigators estimated the smoke and water damage to their home at approximately $10,000. After the fire was extinguished, the people who lived in the house were allowed to return.

No resident or firefighters were hurt in the incident.

In Tuesday’s statement, the fire department specifically noted the balloon frame construction of the home. It described these homes as having a continuous wood stud wall member that goes from the foundation to the attic. The studs are typically 16 inches apart and have no vertical fire stops except possibly a door or window. The construction method lets the fire spread more easily to upper floors, SPFR indicated.

