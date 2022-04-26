One dead in shooting at Janesville business

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Monday afternoon.

The Janesville Police Dept. confirmed it is investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave. A suspect is in custody and police say there is no danger to the public.

The Janesville Police Dept. have asked people to avoid the area near the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave., near the U.S. Hwy. 14 and Kennedy Rd. interchange, as they investigate the scene.

According to the Rock Co. Communications Center, police responded to Precision Drawn Metals, Inc. shortly after 4:30 p.m. on reports of the shooting.

Janesville police added that more information will be released during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

NBC15 News has a crew headed to Janesville and we will update this story with any information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.