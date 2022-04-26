JPD: 3 arrested, 1 flees after Janesville home break-in

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three juvenile suspects were arrested, while another suspect remains on the run, after police officers break up a burglary at a Janesville home early Tuesday morning, the police department reported.

According to its statement, the homeowner called police to report the break-in. While not home at the time, the owner said the suspects could be seen on the house’s surveillance cameras. When officers arrived at the house, in the 1300 block of Elida St., three teens were running out the back door and were rounded up by officers on foot.

Another individual, who was in a vehicle parked in the driveway, drove off and the vehicle was later spotted by a JPD officer. Police pursued the vehicle to Beloit, but eventually broke off the chase out of concerns for public safety. The vehicle was later found, and investigators determined it had been stolen from a different Janesville home.

A dog that was taken from the original house was found outside the stolen vehicle and was taken back home.

The three teenage boys, ages 13, 15, and 16, were all booked at the Youth Services Center on counts that included burglary, theft, and resisting and obstructing and officer, among other allegations.

The Beloit Police Dept. is still searching for the driver, who in addition to possibly facing the counts above could potentially be booked for felony fleeing and dognapping.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.