Lake Delton board unanimously reinstates police chief, director of public safety

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Delton Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman will be fully reinstated to both roles on Wednesday after spending more than two months on paid administrative leave following allegations from the local firefighters’ union.

The decision to reinstate Hardman without further action or comment was unanimous, according to the village’s statement. It came Monday night when the village’s Board of Trustees met in a closed session to discuss the findings of the independent investigation, conducted by the law firm Stafford and Rosenbaum, along with the village’s own counsel.

The board concluded Hardman “did not engage in conduct tor a pattern of conduct that would warrant disciplinary action.” It noted that the Stafford and Rosenbaum’s investigation included in-person interviews with members of the Dells-Delton Professional Paramedics- IAFF Local 5026 and other people who would have first-hand accounts of the allegations.

The commissions that oversee the emergency, medical, and fire response for the Town of Delton, the City of Wisconsin Dells, as well as Lake Delton, were informed of the verdict on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the union reacted to news by asking for time to process the decision. It would not have a statement at this time, adding, “We would like to thank you for the continued support during this matter.”

In February, the Local 5026 called for Hardman’s removal, claiming his treatment of EMS personnel is “demeaning and nothing short of humiliating.”

In a six-page letter posted on the Dells-Delton Professional Paramedics- IAFF Local 5026 Facebook page, agency president Spencer Nett explained that they wrote it as an official declaration of no confidence in Village of Lake Delton Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman.

The union accused Hardman of “decimating” morale through gender, sexual orientation and religious discrimination claims made from previous and current employees. The union also reported staffing shortages during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and a disproportionate retention rate.

The letter was signed by several members of the union, including Nett.

During Hardman’s leave, the village said it would not consult with him on anything other than the new police station.

