LaVine enters health protocols with Bulls trailing Bucks 3-1

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson...
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls might have to get by without Zach LaVine when they try to avoid playoff elimination by the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time All-Star is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Bucks lead the first-round series 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday night. Coach Billy Donovan says LaVine wasn’t feeling great. He is in the health and safety protocols for the third time in a year. He tested positive for the coronavirus last April and again in December.

