Low-waste home goods store makes sustainability accessible

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A store on Madison’s east side is all about going green.

Green Life Trading Co. is a low-waste sustainable home goods store on Williamson Street. Owner Sasha Stone started her business in 2018.

At first, she was only doing online sales or traveling to do pop-ups at markets in the Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago areas.

In May of 2020, Stone took a leap of faith during the pandemic and expanded to open a brick-and-mortar store. Since then, Green Life Trading Co. has turned its focus to become a refill shop.

Stone says she made this shift to fill the sustainable living gap. She wanted to help people find a way from repeatedly buying everyday items in single-use plastic containers.

The store allows you to bring in your own reusable container and refill personal products like body wash and shampoo and stock up on household products like laundry detergent and glass cleaner.

Stone also says she enjoys providing resources to help people navigate recycling or composting.

Green Life Trading Co. is located at 1334 Williamson Street and open seven days a week. For the store hours or to shop online, click HERE.

