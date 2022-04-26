Middleton Common Council adopt airport master plan drawing controversy from area residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Tuesday, an 8-0 vote from the Middleton Common Council passed a resolution to adopt the Airport Master Plan Report and Airport Layout Plan, a plan four years in the making. Despite the controversy, the plan continues to draw from people living around the Middleton Municipal Airport.

Members of the Airport Master Plan Advisory Committee described the plan as a detailed study of the airport which can be used to inform anything from repairs to potential expansions. The FAA describes an Airport Master Plan as a blueprint for an airport’s long-term development. The FAA says elements from the plan determine eligibility for AIP funding.

Former alder and member of the AMPAC Robert Burck says pursuing such a plan is a necessary move in the life of an airport.

“At the end of the day, what you want is a diagram or a schematic or blueprint showing here’s what the airport is and here’s the needs the airport might have in the future,” said Burck.

But people living around the airport are concerned about the prospect of expansion.

“I just want to make it very clear, this was done by the city of Middleton with no request from the FAA, no request from anybody; this was completely driven, 100%, by the administration at the city of Middleton,” said Kyle Larson.

Larson is the co-founder of the group Middleton Area Good Neighbors. She says expansion is the next logical step following the investment put into the plan, which cost $250,000, $50,000 paid for by taxpayers. She says residents are concerned about the environmental impact and changes to the quality of living for surrounding families is why the group is opposed to any expansion.

“There was something fundamentally off about the reasons and the arguments that were being given for why this was being investigated and looked at as a possibility,” said Larson.

Burck says there are no plans for expansion for the airport.

“We had never had an airport master plan to look at where the airport has been and where it might go as it grows into the future,” said Burck.

The study typically takes a year to construct, but Middleton’s took four years due to the controversy around the plan leading to additional oversight.

