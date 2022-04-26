MPD: Shell casing found after gunfire report on Madison’s near west side
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of gunfire Monday evening on the city’s near west side.
According to the MPD incident report, officers responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Coho Street where witnesses told them they heard a single round fired.
Officers tracked down a shell casing while searching the area, the report stated. They did not find any property damage nor were any injuries related to a shot being fired were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
