MPD: Shell casing found after gunfire report on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of gunfire Monday evening on the city’s near west side.

According to the MPD incident report, officers responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Coho Street where witnesses told them they heard a single round fired.

Officers tracked down a shell casing while searching the area, the report stated. They did not find any property damage nor were any injuries related to a shot being fired were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

