Advertisement

MPD: Shell casing found after gunfire report on Madison’s near west side

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of gunfire Monday evening on the city’s near west side.

According to the MPD incident report, officers responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Coho Street where witnesses told them they heard a single round fired.

Officers tracked down a shell casing while searching the area, the report stated. They did not find any property damage nor were any injuries related to a shot being fired were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal

Latest News

Cool temperatures will continue through the rest of the week.
Cool Temperatures Through This Week
Green Life Trading Co. in Madison champions ways to eliminate single-use waste.
Low-waste home goods store makes sustainability accessible
On Tuesday, an 8-0 vote from the Middleton Common Council passed a resolution to adopt the...
Middleton Common Council adopt airport master plan drawing controversy from area residents
Madison Memorial School District held a ceremony to honor the land now known as Madison as well...
Madison School District holds land acknowledgement ceremony for Ho-Chunk tribe