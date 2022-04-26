MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced on Tuesday that the board has come to a mutual agreement that Mark Emmert will step down as the president of the NCAA. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected or until June 30, 2023.

NCAA President Mark Emmert steps down, effective June 2023: https://t.co/1HQRB2gHl9 pic.twitter.com/8lAPm5RdYn — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 26, 2022

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” said Emmert. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

In April of 2021 the NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to extend Emmert’s contract through December 31, 2025.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” said DeGioia. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.