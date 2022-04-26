Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigation may be nearing end, or not

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.(John Hart | John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of a handful of 2020 election reviews pushed by Republicans could be nearing an end in Wisconsin — or not.

A special investigator’s taxpayer-funded contract to look into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state is set to expire on Saturday.

But Donald Trump as well as the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to lead the investigation and the chair of the state Assembly committee on elections all want it to continue.

They are putting pressure on Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to extend the much-criticized probe.

Vos hired Michael Gableman last summer under a $676,000 taxpayer-funded contract.

