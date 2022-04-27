Advertisement

Adames 2 homers, career-best 7 RBIs as Brewers beat Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) and Christian Yelich (22) await Willy Adames after he hit...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jace Peterson (14) and Christian Yelich (22) await Willy Adames after he hit a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-8. Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239. Reliever Brent Suter got the win for Milwaukee and Josh Hader got the last out for his major league-leading ninth save. Reliever Aaron Fletcher took the loss for Pittsburgh.

