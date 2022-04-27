Advertisement

Bald eagle fatally shot, Wis. DNR seeking information

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking tips related to a bald eagle shooting case.

According to the DNR, at around 4 p.m. on April 17, DNR wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle found along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.

After being captured, transported to a wildlife rehabilitator, and later transferred to an avian veterinarian for evaluation, the bird was euthanized due to severity of injuries.

The DNR is now seeking any and all tips that may be useful in identifying the responsible party or parties. To make an anonymous report, contact the DNR Tip Line at 1-800-847-9367. Reference “Washington County Eagle” when reporting.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

