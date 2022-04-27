Children under six not enrolled in school qualify for food benefits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Families who have children under the age of six and are members of the FoodShare households will be able to receive their pre-6 pandemic electronic benefits transfer this July.

The Department of Health Services announced that Wisconsin received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to send these benefits out.

“These supplemental food benefits provide critical support to families impacted by COVID-19,” said Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The Pre-6 Pandemic EBT is a program that provides benefits for families in FoodShare to buy food for their children who are under the age of six and not enrolled in school. They provide these benefits because the children may be at home due to care facilities being closed or having reduced in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program was designed specifically to assist families who receive FoodShare for all or part of the school year.

Families will receive letters telling them how much they will be receiving for September 2021-June 2022, and the benefits will be issued mid-July. DHS will determine these benefits based on a formula developed to meet both federal requirements and maximize benefits for families.

Benefits will be issued automatically to FoodShare households with children who qualify. They will be put on the FoodShare households’ QUEST card.

More information can be found at the Pre-6 P-EBT webpage.

