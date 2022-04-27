Cold Temps Remain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The active weather continues for the next week with almost daily chances of wet weather. We will start that tonight with some scattered rain and snow showers as temperatures drop to around freezing. Scattered showers remain Thursday with highs back to the middle 40s. Best rain chances come Thursday night with lows into the lower 40s.

Still a chance of a shower on Friday, but it will be very isolated. This will result in a few breaks in the clouds and temperatures near 60 degrees. Enjoy it, because active weather reutrns again for the weekend. Good chances of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be into the middle and upper 50s.

Rain chances remain for much of next week, but in a scattered fashion as a boundary remains near the area. Temperatures will only hit the 50s which will be a good 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

