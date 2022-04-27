Advertisement

Cool Temperatures Will Continue Through the Week

Highs will be in the 40s for the next four days
Highs will be in the 40s for the next four days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure located to the north of us will bring some sunshine, but continued cool conditions to the region today. The wind today will be out of the northeast and it will be a little lighter running at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will increase again tonight as a warm front to the southwest strengthens and begins to bring some low-level moisture back into the region.

Milder temperatures will move in for the weekend, but rain will be likely.
Milder temperatures will move in for the weekend, but rain will be likely.(wmtv)

A few light, spotty rain or snow showers will possible overnight. More light showers will be possible during the day Thursday. Highs through the rest of the week will be well below average. Average highs for this time of year are in the lower 60s. Rain will become likely during the weekend as low pressure moves in. The best chances will be on Saturday with some lingering showers expected on Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny and cool. High: 47. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain/snow showers. Low: 33. Wind: E 10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 48.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. High: 56.

