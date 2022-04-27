Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists of safe driving practices around farm equipment

(Wisconsin Farm Bureau)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As local farmers begin spring preparation, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community of save driving practices around farm equipment.

According to the sheriff’s office, those who travel rural roads should be aware of equipment around farm fields that may hinder traffic.

Drivers should be patient and use caution when driving near farm equipment. Motorists are also asked to avoid distractions and be mindful of speed limits.

In 2014, it became illegal to pass farm equipment or Ag-Commercial vehicles in a no-passing zone. Motorists must wait until they enter a passing zone when considering going around a slow-moving vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Farmers are urged to be diligent about using lights, flashers, and/or reflective tape to increase their visibility.

