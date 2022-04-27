Donate Life America asking for organ, eye, and tissue donors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Donate Life America is celebrating National Donate Life month by highlighting awareness about donations and encouraging Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

Throughout the month of April, NDLM features local and national activities to help educate the public about registering as donors and consider living donation, Donate Life America Said.

Events started on April 6 with Donate Life Living Day, which was followed by Blue and Green Spirit Week starting April 16.

Some of the events for this spirit week included volunteer appreciation day, creating donate life rocks, writing a message of hope, thanking healthcare heros, and culminated on April 22 by wearing blue and green to help share the Donate Life message.

Donate Life America is also hosting National Pediatric Transplant Week from April 24-30 to help focus on ending the pediatric transplant waiting list. There are more than 1,900 children under the age of 18 are on the the waiting list.

Throughout the week, clinical partners will share their work and patient stories, as well as messages from donor families.

You can register to become an organ, eye, and tissue donor on Donate Life’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.