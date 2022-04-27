FBI requests information on possible hate crimes in West Allis

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The FBI is asking for information about possible hate crimes and civil rights violations that may have occurred in the West Allis area over the past year and a half.

On Wednesday, the federal law enforcement agency’s Milwaukee Field Office put out the call, asking residents of the suburb and its surrounding communities to report incidents that happened in 2021 or 2022.

The statement did not indicate any specific incidents that may be under investigation.

Examples of vandalism incidents agents are asking for people to report include slashed car tires, smashed windshields, or hateful notes left on vehicles.

Seeking victims of possible hate crimes that may have occurred in and around the areas of West Allis, WI in 2021 and 2022. If you experienced vandalism and/or received a hate note, you could be the victim of a federal hate crime. Please contact @FBIMilwaukee (414) -276-4684. pic.twitter.com/wd4mY7rcqm — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) April 27, 2022

Anyone who has experienced such activity is asked to call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.