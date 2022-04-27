FBI requests information on possible hate crimes in West Allis
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The FBI is asking for information about possible hate crimes and civil rights violations that may have occurred in the West Allis area over the past year and a half.
On Wednesday, the federal law enforcement agency’s Milwaukee Field Office put out the call, asking residents of the suburb and its surrounding communities to report incidents that happened in 2021 or 2022.
The statement did not indicate any specific incidents that may be under investigation.
Examples of vandalism incidents agents are asking for people to report include slashed car tires, smashed windshields, or hateful notes left on vehicles.
Anyone who has experienced such activity is asked to call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.