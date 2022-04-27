Advertisement

Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing

The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person dead, on April 27, 2022.(WMTV/Elizabeth Wadas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The 23-year-old suspect in a homicide at a Janesville business on Tuesday afternoon had worked with the victim for a week prior to the shooting, the Janesville Police Department said in an update.

According to the update, Kevin Todd was booked on a single count of first-degree homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed. The Evansville man is still being held at the Rock Co. jail.

The name of the victim has not been released; however, JPD did note that he was a 30-year-old Janesville man and confirmed he died of a gunshot wound.

Todd is reported to have told investigators the victim had been bullying him.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Precision Drawn Metals, Inc. building in the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave.

According to police, Todd had fled the scene after the shooting and was captured about five miles away. A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed six guns, ammunition, a small amount of marijuana, and $2,000 in cash.

Tuesday’s update is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on NBC15.com and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death

Latest News

FBI requests information on possible hate crimes in West Allis
Cool temperatures will continue through the rest of the week.
Cool Temperatures Will Continue Through the Week
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
One dead in shooting at Janesville business
One dead in shooting at Janesville business