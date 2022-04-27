Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The 23-year-old suspect in a homicide at a Janesville business on Tuesday afternoon had worked with the victim for a week prior to the shooting, the Janesville Police Department said in an update.

According to the update, Kevin Todd was booked on a single count of first-degree homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed. The Evansville man is still being held at the Rock Co. jail.

The name of the victim has not been released; however, JPD did note that he was a 30-year-old Janesville man and confirmed he died of a gunshot wound.

Todd is reported to have told investigators the victim had been bullying him.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Precision Drawn Metals, Inc. building in the 1300 block of Plainfield Ave.

According to police, Todd had fled the scene after the shooting and was captured about five miles away. A search of his vehicle allegedly revealed six guns, ammunition, a small amount of marijuana, and $2,000 in cash.

