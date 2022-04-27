Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Co. prosecutors gave the first glimpse of the allegations against the 14-year-old who is accused of raping and killing Lily Peters earlier this week.

In the eighth grader’s first court appearance, prosecutors asked the court to impose a one-million-dollar cash bond, saying that the defendant intended to rape and kill the 10-year-old girl from the outset of the attack.

Prosecutors argued the need to protect the community from the teenager and because he may be a flight risk. He is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child. Two of the three charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The 14-year-old is being tried in adult court.

The court concurred and set the bond at $1 million, also ordering that he not have any contact with other juveniles nor have any dangerous weapons. His next court date is set for May 5, at 3:30 p.m. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm previous said that the defendant was not a stranger to Peters, and was known to her

In laying out why the defendant deserved the high bond, prosecutors indicated he had planned to kill her prior to the attack, saying, “he wanted to rape and kill her from the get-go.” They alleged the teen hit Peters with a stick, knocked her down and strangled her nearly to death before raping her.

Peters was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail in Chippewa Falls Monday morning after being reported missing Sunday evening. Kelm said the defendant was arrested in the City of Chippewa Falls Tuesday evening.

Kelm said over 200 tips were provided to the Police Department, which Kelm said were critical to the investigation. Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street, near where Peters’ body was found, on Tuesday, Kelm said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation finished processing the crime scene Monday night, and the Chippewa County Coroner’s Office removed Peters’ body to conduct a forensic autopsy. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey County, Minn. is handling the autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.