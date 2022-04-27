Poll: Half of voters don’t have a preferred candidate in Wisconsin’s two biggest races

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly half of Democrats and Republicans are not yet sure whom they will support in this fall’s Wisconsin U.S. Senate and gubernatorial primary, respectively. However, among the ones who have made up their minds, the races are trending in opposite directions, slightly.

According to the latest Marquette University Law poll, support for Republican frontrunner Rebecca Kleefisch grew, but her lead did not. She now claims the backing of nearly a third of Republican voters (32%), two points more than MU’s February poll. Her closest competitor, Kevin Nicholson, also gained a couple of points and reached double digits. That leaves him still trails the former lieutenant governor by 22 points, the same as February.

The Republican candidates are looking to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. Marquette pollsters found his overall approval rating barely moved, slipping a point from 50% in February to just under half now.

Meanwhile, the Democratic candidates are trying to flip the Republican-held Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Ron Johnson to protect the party’s slim majority in the U.S. upper chamber. Unlike Evers, the two-term senator’s approval rating climbed slightly, but still sits at 36 percent.

In the race to succeed him, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes saw his lead over Alex Lasry dwindle to just three points, well within the 6.6 percent margin of error MU placed on its Democratic poll (the margin of error for Republicans was 5.6 percent).

Barnes dropped four points and now has the support of 19 percent of Democratic primary voters, while Lasry picked up three to move to 16 precent.

No matter how the primaries turnout, both party’s voters are ready to hit the ballot box come November. Fifty-seven percent of Democrats and Republicans said they are very enthusiastic about voting in the general election.

A majority of those polled expressed concerns about the way things are going in Wisconsin, the MU survey found, with 56 percent saying the state was on the wrong track, versus 36 percent who said it is headed in the right direction.

Democratic Preferred Candidate for U.S. Senate:

Primary Choice April February Mandela Barnes 19 23 Alex Lasry 16 13 Sarah Godlewski 7 3 Tom Nelson 5 5 Peter Peckarsky 1 * Chantia Lewis 1 2 Adam Murphy * 2 Darrell Williams * * Kou Lee 0 0 Steven Olikara 0 0 Jeff Rumbaugh 0 0 Won’t vote in this primary 3 3 Don’t know 48 48

Republican Preferred Candidate for Governor:

Primary Choice April February Rebecca Kleefisch 32 30 Kevin Nicholson 10 8 Tim Ramthun 4 5 Someone else 3 1 Will not vote in this primary 3 1 Don’t know 46 54

