Advertisement

Rain & Snow Chance

May Starts This Weekend
Carp Forecast
Carp Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Unseasonably cold temperatures continue over the next couple of days. Partly cloudy skies tonight with frigid conditions into the upper 20s. A weak disturbance passes through Wednesday with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs only into the middle 40s. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows around freezing.

It will remain unsettled Thursday and Friday with highs getting back to the 50s. A few isolated showers remain possible. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. A much larger disturbance moves in for the weekend. Periods of showers and storms expected Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated rain chances remain into next week as temperatures climb to the upper 50s, which is still below normal.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal

Latest News

Cool temperatures will continue through the rest of the week.
Cool Temperatures Through This Week
Highs will be in the 40s for the next four days
Cooler Temperatures Through the Week
Cold Temps
Cold Nights Ahead
Highs will be in the 40s for the next four days
Cooler Temperatures Through the Week