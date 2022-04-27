Rain & Snow Chance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Unseasonably cold temperatures continue over the next couple of days. Partly cloudy skies tonight with frigid conditions into the upper 20s. A weak disturbance passes through Wednesday with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs only into the middle 40s. Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows around freezing.

It will remain unsettled Thursday and Friday with highs getting back to the 50s. A few isolated showers remain possible. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. A much larger disturbance moves in for the weekend. Periods of showers and storms expected Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated rain chances remain into next week as temperatures climb to the upper 50s, which is still below normal.

