Rock County’s equestrian trails are open

(MGN / Pixabay)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple parks in Rock County are now open year-round for equestrian use, according to the Rock County Parks Division in an announcement they made on Wednesday.

The parks that have equestrian trails available to the public and their horses include Gibbs Lake Park, Happy Hollow Park and Magnolia Bluff Park. The segment of the Ice Age Trail between Milton and Janesville’s is also open for equestrian use.

The equestrian trails are open during the week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Rock County Parks Division’s website here.

