SSM Health to host document shredding event in Baraboo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is inviting the public to bring personal and confidential home office papers in need of safe and secure disposal to their upcoming shredding event.

The “Don’t Sweat It, Shred It” free drive-thru shredding event will be held on Friday, April 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the SSM Health Dean Medical Group parking lot (1700 Tuttle St., Baraboo).

Participants can pull up to the designated area in the Dean Medical Group parking lot and a volunteer will help unload papers into the shredding truck on site.

The first 50 participants at the event will receive a reusable tumbler.

All information will be destroyed on site in a manner that makes in unable to be recognized or recreated. All shredded materials will ultimately be recycled to make paper towels, napkins, tissue and toilet paper.

Documents that are appropriate to shred include:

bank statements

credit card statements

invoices

anything with your name and address on it

You do not need to remove paper clips, binder clips or staples before bringing your documents.

This event is intended for personal, sensitive documents only. Please recycle magazines, junk mail, pre-shredded papers and other waste paper with your municipal recycling program.

Other unacceptable materials include:

cardboard, plastics

common trash, hazardous materials

three ring binders

CDs/DVDs, computers

magnetic media, X-rays

SSM Health held a similar event in October 2021, where nearly 3,000 pounds of shredded waste was delivered.

